Canucks put damper on Kings playoff hopes with road victory
Los Angeles Kings goalie Ben Bishop looks away as Vancouver Canucks centre Henrik Sedin and center Bo Horvat celebrate Sedin's goal in Saturday's 4-3 win. Sven Baertschi scored twice, Ryan Miller made 41 saves and the Vancouver Canucks ended a four-game losing streak by holding on for a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|5 hr
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC