Canucks put damper on Kings playoff hopes with road victory

Los Angeles Kings goalie Ben Bishop looks away as Vancouver Canucks centre Henrik Sedin and center Bo Horvat celebrate Sedin's goal in Saturday's 4-3 win. Sven Baertschi scored twice, Ryan Miller made 41 saves and the Vancouver Canucks ended a four-game losing streak by holding on for a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

