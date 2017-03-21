Canadiens wary of upsets by non-playoff opponents in final 10 games
Beginning with a home game Tuesday night against Detroit, nine of Montreal's last 10 games of the regular season are against teams not currently in a playoff position. And they don't play again on back to back nights until the final two games at home against Tampa Bay on April 7 and at Detroit on April 8. "If you're out of the playoffs you have no pressure and sometimes you can play your best hockey like that," said Shaw.
