Canadiens edge Senators in shootout to take first half of home-and-home series

Paul Byron and Alexander Radulov scored in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 Saturday night in the first half of a home-and-home series. With the win, the Canadiens take a two-point lead over the Senators for first in the Atlantic Division.

