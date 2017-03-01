Canadiens cruise to fifth win in a row
Carey Price made 26 saves and the Canadiens extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory over the Rangers on Saturday night. Shea Weber, Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Shaw and Jordie Benn scored for the Canadiens, who are in first place in the Atlantic Division.
