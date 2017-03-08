Calgary Flames intent on extending streak with a banged-up back end
Red hot but hurting on their blue-line, the Calgary Flames are a win away from their longest winning streak since the franchise moved from Atlanta in 1980. The Flames head to Winnipeg looking for their ninth consecutive victory Saturday, which would also keep the heat on the teams closest to them in the Pacific Division - the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks.
