Byron scores winner in overtime as Canadiens topple Canucks 2-1
Price made 27 saves and Paul Byron scored in overtime as Montreal defeated the Canucks 2-1 on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena. The loss snapped a modest two-game win streak for the Canucks after picking up road wins in southern California.
