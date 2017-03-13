Brian Elliott wins his 10th straight ...

Brian Elliott wins his 10th straight game, Flames rebound to beat Stars 3-1

14 hrs ago

Brian Elliott was a long way from being healthy but you couldn't tell from his performance on Friday night. Elliott, who is recovering from the flu, won his 10th game in a row and Mark Giordano led the offence with a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames won 3-1 over the Dallas Stars.

