Brian Elliott wins his 10th straight game, Flames rebound to beat Stars 3-1
Brian Elliott was a long way from being healthy but you couldn't tell from his performance on Friday night. Elliott, who is recovering from the flu, won his 10th game in a row and Mark Giordano led the offence with a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames won 3-1 over the Dallas Stars.
