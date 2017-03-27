Bobrovsky stops 41 shots as Blue Jackets beat Sabres 3-1

The Columbus Blue Jackets struggled on the power-play again, but they keep finding ways to do just enough to win. The Blue Jackets managed just three shots and no goals on three power plays in Tuesday night's 3-1 win over Buffalo and haven't scored with a man-advantage since March 13. That's becoming a concern as they battle their Metropolitan League foes down the stretch for home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

