Blue Jackets squeeze by Wild, 1-0

The skills of two All-Star goaltenders were on full display Thursday night, but Sergei Bobrovsky and the Columbus Blue Jackets prevailed on a third-period goal. Bobrovsky can thank teammate Brandon Saad, who poked his own rebound past Devan Dubnyk 4:32 into the final frame to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

