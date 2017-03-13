Blue Jackets set franchise records with 5-3 win over Flyers

A change in mindset during the preseason has turned the Columbus Blue Jackets from a perennial loser into one of the NHL's best teams. Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had the go-ahead goal in the third period to help the Blue Jackets set franchise records for wins and points in a season with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

