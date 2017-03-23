Avalanche, Senators to play 2 regular...

Avalanche, Senators to play 2 regular-season games in Sweden

16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators will play two games in Sweden next season, the NHL's first regular-season games in Europe since 2011. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday announced their new Global Series games Nov. 10 and 11 in Stockholm.

