Andrei Markov scored twice, sets up Weber as Canadiens top Senators 3-1
Andrei Markov scored two goals and set up another as the Montreal Canadiens downed the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Saturday night to retain first place in the NHL Atlantic Division. Shea Weber also scored for Montreal , which leads Ottawa by three points although the Senators hold one game in hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC