Zetterberg scores in shootout, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-2

Henrik Zetterberg scored a tiebreaking goal on Detroit 's fifth shootout attempt and then Petr Mrazek stopped Alex Ovechkin , sending the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Detroit jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Fran Nielsen in the first period and Tomas Tatar in the second, but high-scoring Washington responded.

