With Maatta and Schultz out, Penguins must address battered blue line
Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets turned out to be a costly one on the back end for the Penguins. Hours after the Penguins announced that Olli Maatta would miss six weeks following successful hand surgery, coach Mike Sullivan said before Friday's game against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena that Justin Schultz was in concussion protocol.
