Winnipeg Jets re-assign Melchiori to American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose
Melchiori, 25, has played four games with Winnipeg this season and 31 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose, with two goals and four assists with 16 penalty minutes. The Jets selected Melchiori in the third round, 87th overall at the 2010 NHL Draft.
