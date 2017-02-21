Wild acquire center Martin Hanzal in trade with Coyotes

The Minnesota Wild have acquired Czech center Martin Hanzal from the Arizona Coyotes in a trade that includes several draft picks. Arizona got a 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick, conditional 2019 fourth-round pick and minor leaguer Grayson Downing from Minnesota for Hanzal, forward Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.