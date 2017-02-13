Why Shattenkirk is drawing so much buzz ahead of the NHL trade deadline
Now, Shattenkirk's future in St. Louis is in question. The 28-year-old from New Rochelle, N.Y., is likely to draw the most buzz ahead of the March 1 trade deadline, a right-shooting defenceman on an expiring contract who offers almost unrivalled production from the back end.
