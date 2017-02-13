Jimmy Vesey scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Antti Raanta stopped 29 shots as the New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night Vesey's goal in third lifts Rangers past Blue Jackets, 3-2 Jimmy Vesey scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Antti Raanta stopped 29 shots as the New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kEzE5F New York Rangers' Nick Holden, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.