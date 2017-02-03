The governor of Connecticut wants to bring the Islanders to Hartford
New York Islanders center Alan Quine is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals at Barclays Center. With Monday's report indicating a state of uncertainty between the New York Islanders and their home venue, Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the governor of Connecticut and the mayor of its capital city saw an opportunity to bring the NHL back home after an almost 20-year hiatus.
