Talbot leads Oilers past Blackhawks 3-1

Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Connor McDavid scored his 20th goal and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday night for their third straight win. Matt Benning and Milan Lucic also scored for Edmonton in the opener of its season-high six-game road trip.

