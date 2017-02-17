Talbot leads Oilers past Blackhawks 3-1
Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Connor McDavid scored his 20th goal and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday night for their third straight win. Matt Benning and Milan Lucic also scored for Edmonton in the opener of its season-high six-game road trip.
