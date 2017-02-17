Star Leafs rookie Mitch Marner day-to-day with apparent shoulder injury
Toronto Maple Leafs leading scorer Mitch Marner is listed as day-to-day after suffering an apparent right shoulder injury earlier this week. Leafs head coach Mike Babcock says he doesn't know if the star rookie will be able to play Saturday against Ottawa.
