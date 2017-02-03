St. John's IceCaps begin road trip by beating league-leading Penguins

The St. John's IceCaps' big guns - including a couple recently added to the arsenal - were firing Friday as they opened a six-game American Hockey League road trip with a 5-2 win over the Wlkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Michael McCarron had a goal and two assists, Daniel Carr scored twice in his first game since being re-assigned by Montreal and Chris Terry, Charles Hudon and Zach Redmond, also just down from the parent Canadiens, all had two assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.