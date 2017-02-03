Smith saves penalty shot, Coyotes beat Sharks in shootout
Mike Smith stopped Joe Pavelski in the third round of the shootout to preserve the Arizona Coyotes' 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Brendan Dillon and Couture scored and Martin Jones finished with 26 saves for the Sharks, who had won eight of nine.
