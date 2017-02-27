Simmonds scores 2 goals to lead Flyers past Avalanche 4-0

Wayne Simmonds scored a pair of first-period goals, Steve Mason made 33 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped out of an offensive funk with a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal also scored for the Flyers , who won for just the third time in their past 10. Philadelphia had just eight goals in those seven losses.

