Sidney Crosby joins NHL's 1,000-point club
The Pittsburgh Penguins star became the 86th player in league history to reach 1,000 career points when he assisted on Chris Kunitz's goal 6:28 into the first period on Thursday night against Winnipeg. Crosby's helper gave him 632 assists to go with 368 goals.
