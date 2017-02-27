Senators acquire forward Alex Burrows from Canucks for prospect Jonathan Dahlen
Senators acquire forward Alex Burrows from Canucks for prospect Jonathan Dahlen Ottawa is gearing up for the playoffs by acquiring the veteran Vancouver forward. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lNMQYX VANCOUVER, British Columbia - The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for a push to the postseason, acquiring forward Alex Burrows from Vancouver for prospect Jonathan Dahlen.
