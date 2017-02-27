Senators acquire forward Alex Burrows from Canucks for prospect Jonathan Dahlen Ottawa is gearing up for the playoffs by acquiring the veteran Vancouver forward. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lNMQYX VANCOUVER, British Columbia - The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for a push to the postseason, acquiring forward Alex Burrows from Vancouver for prospect Jonathan Dahlen.

