Sedin helps lift Canucks past Blue Jackets 3-0
The Columbus Blue Jackets talked about gaining some ground in the playoff push in a seven-game homestand that began Thursday night. Daniel Sedin had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Miller stopped 33 shots as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Blue Jackets 3-0 in a game that had Columbus coach John Tortorella questioning his team's emotion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|Jan 30
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan 28
|FiredPhartz
|2
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan 27
|SherrifPharts
|4
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC