Sanford gets winner for Capitals, then gets sent back to AHL
Rookie Zach Sanford scored the game-winning goal for the Washington Capitals in a 6-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night, then was re-assigned to Hershey of the AHL. Washington blew a pair of three-goal leads but won on Sanford's score with 2:39 left.
