Rookie Patrik Laine has hat trick as Winnipeg Jets down Dallas Stars 5-2

15 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Jets rookie Patrik Laine had his third hat trick of the season, including the winner, as Winnipeg beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Tuesday night at MTS Centre. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin's second period goals for Dallas erased a two-goal Jets lead.

