Robin Lehner posts shutout against former teammates as Buffalo Sabres blank Ottawa Senators 4-0
The former Senators goaltender made all the difference in the Sabres' 4-0 win on Saturday night, stopping 37 shots while posting his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career. Kyle Okposo, Ryan O'Reilly, Sam Reinhart and Marcus Foligno scored for the Sabres against Senators goaltender Mike Condon.
