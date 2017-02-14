Robin Lehner makes 39 saves against his former team as Sabres beat Senators 3-2
Former Senators goalie Robin Lehner made 39 saves as the Buffalo Sabres rallied past Ottawa 3-2 on Tuesday night. Lehner is now 4-0-2 against his former team.
