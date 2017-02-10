Richard Panik scores twice, Blackhawks beat Oilers to extend win streak

Richard Panik scored twice and set up one more as the Chicago Blackhawks stretched their winning streak to five games with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Trevor van Riemsdyk and Artem Anisimov also scored for the Blackhawks , who had lost three in a row before their recent run.

