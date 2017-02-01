Red Hot: Monahan has first two-goal g...

Red Hot: Monahan has first two-goal game of season in Flames' 5-1 win over Wild

Sean Monahan scored twice to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. Deryk Engelland had a goal and an assist for the Flames , who have won back-to-back games after losing their previous four.

