Rangers rally past Devils in OT
FEBRUARY 25: Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers congratulates teammate Mika Zibanejad #93 after he secored the game winning goal in overtime against the New Jersey Devils on February 25, 2017 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.The New York Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime. ORG XMIT: 672874095 less NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 25: Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers congratulates teammate Mika Zibanejad #93 after he secored the game winning goal in overtime against the New Jersey Devils on February 25, ... more Mika Zibanejad scored 1:16 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday.
