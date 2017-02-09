Rangers rally for victory

5 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner scores a goal past Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York. ORG XMIT: MSG106 less New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner scores a goal past Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New ... more J.T. Miller scored two goals and the New York Rangers rallied past the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

