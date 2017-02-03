Rangers beat Flames 4-3, Versteeg loses jersey, gets ejected
Although the New York Rangers weren't happy with every aspect of the game, they were glad to get a needed win at home. Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast scored 3:12 apart in the middle of the third period to help the Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday for their second victory in their last seven at Madison Square Garden.
