Rakell Gets 2 Goals As Ducks Snap Bruins' Streak With 5-3 Victory

Rickard Rakell broke a tie with his second goal with 2:34 to play, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped Boston's four-game winning streak under new coach Bruce Cassidy with a 5-3 victory over the Bruins on Wednesday night. Rakell also scored in the second period for the Ducks and has 24 goals in his outstanding season.

