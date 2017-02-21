Patrick Eaves traded to the Ducks
ANAHEIM >> The Ducks shook up a stagnant trade market on Friday by acquiring a scoring winger in Dallas forward Patrick Eaves for a conditional second-round pick in this summer's NHL draft. Eaves, 32, is in the midst of a career season as he had 21 goals and 16 assists in 59 games for the Stars.
