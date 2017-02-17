Panthers in playoff position after 3-2 win over Kings
Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 15 seconds into the third period, Roberto Luongo made 33 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Jussi Jokinen and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Panthers, who have won seven of eight.
