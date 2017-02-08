Ottawa Senators rave about leadership of Dion Phaneuf - their...

Ottawa Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf congratulates goaltender Mike Condon after a shutout win over the Washington Capitals on Jan. 24. When long-time Toronto Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf first joined the Ottawa Senators, his new teammates didn't really know what to think. Someone they grew to hate was now suddenly clad in their black and red colours, an unlikely teammate following a blockbuster trade from Toronto.

