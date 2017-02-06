Ottawa Senators have more stability in net with return of Anderson and Hammond
The Ottawa Senators will likely ease goaltender Craig Anderson back into the lineup after taking a leave of absence to spend time with his wife as she underwent cancer treatment in New York. Anderson resumed practising last week but wasn't at Monday's session as he was helping his family get settled back home in Ottawa.
