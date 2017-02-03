Nylander's 3 goals help Maple Leafs o...

Nylander's 3 goals help Maple Leafs outlast Bruins 6-5

White Lake Beacon

William Nylander got his first career hat trick, James van Riemsdyk scored his second of the game to break a tie with 1:36 left and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Connor Brown also scored for Toronto, which moved one point behind Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division.

