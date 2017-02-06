Nelson's OT goal lifts Islanders past Maple Leafs 6-5

Brock Nelson's second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Trailing 5-4 late in the third period, the Islanders pulled goalie Thomas Greiss and tied it on Andrew Ladd's deflection with 1:29 left.

