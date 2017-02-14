Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Th...

Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Therrien, Julien named replacement

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

"I would like to sincerely thank Michel for his relentless work with the Montreal Canadiens over his eight seasons behind the bench, including the last five seasons when we worked together," Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a release. "The decision to remove Michel from his coaching duties was a difficult one because I have lots of respect for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) 18 hr AnyPhartz 20
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Mon Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Mon Phartenstein 12
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Mon Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Mon Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Mon Phartingdale 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Mon Phartoni 3
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,805 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC