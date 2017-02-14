Mike Smith has 36-save shutout as Arizona Coyotes blank Calgary Flames 5-0
Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist and Mike Smith made 36 saves for his 32nd career shutout as the surging Arizona Coyotes won 5-0 over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Dvorak's third multi-point game in the last five games gives the rookie five goals and seven points over that span.
