Mike Smith has 36-save shutout as Arizona Coyotes blank Calgary Flames 5-0

Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist and Mike Smith made 36 saves for his 32nd career shutout as the surging Arizona Coyotes won 5-0 over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Dvorak's third multi-point game in the last five games gives the rookie five goals and seven points over that span.

