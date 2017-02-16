McDavid retakes scoring lead while Oilers beat Flyers 6-3

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to regain the NHL scoring lead, and the Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Thursday night. Matt Hendricks, Leon Draisaitl, Jordan Eberle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight and three of four.

