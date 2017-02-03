Marleau scores 500th goal, surging Sharks down Canucks 4-1
The way the veteran San Jose sniper has been putting the puck in the net, it's no surprise he got it over with fast. Marleau scored his 500th career goal in the first period, Chris Tierney tallied twice and the surging Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.
