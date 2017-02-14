Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom lead Oilers to 5-2 win over Coyotes
Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom each had a goal and two assists as Edmonton overcame a slow start to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Matt Hendricks, Mark Letestu and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers , who won for just the second time in their last six outings.
