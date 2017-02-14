Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom lead...

Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom lead Oilers to 5-2 win over Coyotes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom each had a goal and two assists as Edmonton overcame a slow start to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Matt Hendricks, Mark Letestu and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers , who won for just the second time in their last six outings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) 34 min Meanwhile 13
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Tue AnyPhartz 20
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Mon Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Mon Phartenstein 12
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Mon Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Mon Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Mon Phartingdale 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,587 • Total comments across all topics: 278,881,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC