Lee scores 2 to lead Islanders to 5-1 win over Avalanche
Anders Lee scored two of New York's three third-period goals to lead the Islanders to a 5-1 victory over the league-worst Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night. Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, Ryan Strome and Jason Chimera also scored and captain John Tavares and Johnny Boychuk added two assists each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|18 min
|Bra-a-a-ap
|19
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|10 hr
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|10 hr
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|10 hr
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|10 hr
|Phartingdale
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|10 hr
|Phartoni
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC