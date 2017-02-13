Lee scores 2 to lead Islanders to 5-1...

Lee scores 2 to lead Islanders to 5-1 win over Avalanche

13 hrs ago

Anders Lee scored two of New York's three third-period goals to lead the Islanders to a 5-1 victory over the league-worst Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night. Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, Ryan Strome and Jason Chimera also scored and captain John Tavares and Johnny Boychuk added two assists each.

