Leafs' Marner to miss fourth game to injury when Toronto hosts NYR
Toronto forward Mitch Marner will miss his fourth consecutive game with an apparent right shoulder injury when the Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers on Thursday night. The 19-year-old was placed on injured reserve Tuesday morning after he was injured last week in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC